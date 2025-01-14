News Corporation Initiates US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has provided an announcement.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, aiming to repurchase up to an aggregate of US$1 billion. This strategic move is subject to market conditions and will not include ASX-listed CDIs, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial position.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation is a prominent entity in the media and information services industry, offering a diverse range of products including news and information content, digital real estate services, book publishing, and cable network programming. It primarily operates in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, focusing on providing impactful journalism and valuable information to its wide audience base.

YTD Price Performance: -0.75%

Average Trading Volume: 129,990

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.87B

