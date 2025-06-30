News Corporation Initiates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ).

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, with a total repurchase value of up to US$1 billion. This move, which excludes ASX-listed CDIs, is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value, reflecting confidence in its financial position and future prospects.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, providing a range of services including news and information, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming. The company is known for its global reach and diverse portfolio, targeting markets across various continents.

