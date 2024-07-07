News Corporation Expands Stock Repurchase Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its share repurchase program, intending to buy back up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock, listed on Nasdaq. The buy-back plan, subject to market conditions and stock prices, excludes any repurchase of ASX-listed CDIs. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to manage its capital effectively, demonstrating confidence in its financial strength and future prospects.

