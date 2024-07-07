News Corporation Expands Stock Buy-Back

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to their ongoing stock repurchase program, aiming to buy back up to $1 billion worth of their Class A and Class B common stock. The buy-back will take place in the open market or through other methods, depending on market conditions and stock prices. No ASX-listed CDIs will be repurchased under this program.

