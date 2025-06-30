News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has issued an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, with a total repurchase amount of up to US$1 billion. This strategic move is subject to market conditions and aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing earnings per share and improving the company’s market positioning.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on providing news and information through various platforms. It is known for its diverse portfolio of media assets, including newspapers, digital real estate services, and book publishing. The company primarily targets a global audience with its wide range of media offerings.

