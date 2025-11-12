News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) is now available.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock, with an additional authorization of up to US$1 billion under the 2025 Repurchase Program. This initiative, subject to market conditions and stock prices, aims to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing shares in the open market or otherwise, though it excludes ASX-listed CDIs from the buy-back.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company, primarily engaged in the creation and distribution of authoritative and engaging content to consumers and businesses throughout the world. The company operates in a variety of segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services, with a significant market focus on the United States and Australia.

