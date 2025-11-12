News Corporation Announces US$1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ).

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock as part of the 2025 Repurchase Program. This initiative, subject to market conditions and stock price, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing earnings per share and signaling confidence in the company’s financial health.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company, primarily involved in the creation and distribution of authoritative and engaging content. The company operates in various segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services, focusing on delivering high-quality content to a global audience.

Average Trading Volume: 193,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$24.14B

