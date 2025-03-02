News Corporation Announces Cessation of Class B Shares

The latest announcement is out from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ).

News Corporation has announced the cessation of 32,535 shares of its Class B common stock, which were canceled as part of a buy-back process. This move could potentially impact the company’s share capital structure and market perception, as buy-backs are often seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value.

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

YTD Price Performance: 3.56%

Average Trading Volume: 165,187

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.28B

