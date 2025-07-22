News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) is now available.

News Corporation has announced a new buy-back program, authorizing an additional US$1 billion for the repurchase of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move, part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Buy with a A$48.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:NWS Stock Forecast page.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming. The company is known for its global reach and diverse portfolio of media assets.

Average Trading Volume: 149,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$27.32B

See more insights into NWS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue