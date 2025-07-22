News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has shared an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing an additional US$1 billion for repurchasing its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move, part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position. The buy-back will be conducted in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions and stock prices, but will not include ASX-listed CDIs.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, providing a range of products and services including news and information, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming. The company is known for its focus on delivering high-quality content across various platforms, catering to a global audience.

