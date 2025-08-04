News Corporation Adjusts CDI Issuance Reflecting Securities Management

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has provided an update.

News Corporation has announced a change in the number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) issued over its quoted securities. The total number of Class B Voting Common Stock CDIs increased by 416,280, while Class A Non-Voting Common Stock CDIs decreased by 1,788. These changes are attributed to net transfers between CDIs and common stock, as quoted on NASDAQ. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing management of its securities and may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Buy with a A$48.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:NWS Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 143,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$26.62B

