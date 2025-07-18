News Corp Extends Stock Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation has announced an extension of its stock repurchase program, authorizing an additional $1 billion for the buyback of its Class A and Class B common stock as of July 15, 2025. This move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, follows a similar authorization in 2021 and reflects the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure amid changing market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (NWSA) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on News Corp stock, see the NWSA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWSA is a Outperform.

News Corp’s overall stock score of 76 is primarily driven by strong financial performance and strategic corporate events such as the stock buyback program. The company demonstrates operational efficiency and cash flow strength, despite revenue growth challenges. Positive technical indicators support the stock’s potential, while valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio slightly dampen the outlook. The strategic focus on digital growth and asset realignment further positions the company for sustained success.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company that operates across various segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services. The company is known for its global reach and influence in the media industry.

Average Trading Volume: 3,211,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $17.78B

