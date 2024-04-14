News Corp CFO Acquires Restricted Stock Units

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

In a recent SEC filing, Susan Panuccio, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corporation, reported the acquisition of stock-settled restricted stock units equivalent to shares of the company’s Class A Common Stock on April 10, 2024. These acquisitions include 37, 105, and 155 units at a price of $25.51 each, which represent dividend equivalents and will become payable upon vesting. This move has adjusted Panuccio’s beneficial ownership stakes in News Corp to 9,638, 27,112, and 39,892 shares respectively.

