News Corp CFO Acquires Restricted Stock Units

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

Susan Panuccio, the CFO of News Corp, has reported beneficial ownership changes involving the acquisition of stock-settled restricted stock units equivalent to shares of Class A Common Stock, as per the SEC Form 4 filed on April 12, 2024. The transactions, including dividend equivalents accrued, occurred on April 10, 2024, and have increased Panuccio’s direct holdings to several thousands of shares, with prices specified at $25.51 per unit.

