News Corp CEO Acquires More Shares

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation’s CEO, Robert J. Thomson, has reported a transaction involving the acquisition of cash-settled restricted stock units (RSUs) equivalent to shares of Class A Common Stock. The RSUs, acquired on April 10, 2024, are economically equivalent to shares and are accompanied by dividend equivalents that become payable upon vesting. Thomson now beneficially owns a significant amount of shares following these transactions, further aligning his interests with those of the shareholders.

