News Corp Announces Updated Stock Buy-Back Plan

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh (AU:NWS) has released an update.

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests has announced an update to their previous buy-back program, with plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A and Class B common stock. The buy-backs, which are subject to market conditions and other factors, will not include ASX-listed CDIs. The company aims to execute these repurchases from time to time in the open market or through other transactions.

