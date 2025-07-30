News Corp Announces $1 Billion Stock Buyback Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from News Corp ( (NWSA) ) is now available.

News Corporation has announced a stock repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to $1 billion in Class A and Class B common stock as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. This initiative, which follows a similar program from 2021, reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and is expected to impact its market positioning positively, subject to market conditions and stock prices.

News Corp’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and strategic initiatives like debt reduction and stock buybacks. Technical indicators support a bullish outlook, though premium valuation and revenue challenges temper the score.

More about News Corp

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on publishing, news, and digital real estate services. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of media assets, including newspapers, digital real estate platforms, and book publishing.

Average Trading Volume: 3,189,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $17.45B

