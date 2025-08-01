Newport Exploration Reports Production Decline Amid Cooper Basin Flooding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Newport Exploration ( (TSE:NWX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Newport Exploration Ltd reported a decrease in production from its Cooper Basin licences due to flooding and natural field decline, with oil production down 25% from the previous quarter. The floods have delayed Beach Energy’s drilling activities, impacting Newport’s royalty income, and production is expected to continue being affected into the first half of FY26.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NWX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NWX is a Neutral.

Newport Exploration’s stock score is primarily affected by its stable balance sheet and attractive valuation, but it is weighed down by the critical absence of revenue. Positive technical indicators provide support for the stock’s upward momentum, while the high dividend yield offers significant investor returns despite the company’s revenue challenges.

More about Newport Exploration

Newport Exploration Ltd is involved in the oil and gas industry, holding a 2.5% gross overriding royalty over certain permits in the Cooper Basin, Australia, operated by Beach Energy Ltd. The company does not have control over the operational decisions made by Beach Energy and has no associated costs or expiration on its royalty assets.

Average Trading Volume: 51,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$13.2M

