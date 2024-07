Newport Exploration (TSE:NWX) has released an update.

Newport Exploration Ltd reported a decrease in Q4 production from its Western Flank fields due to natural decline and weather disruptions, alongside a slight increase in oil and gas prices. The company, holding a 2.5% GOR in Australia’s Cooper Basin, anticipates future drilling activities and continues to rely on Beach Energy’s operations for its revenue.

