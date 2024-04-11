Newmark REIT Sees Significant Voting Power Shift

Newmark Property REIT (AU:NPR) has released an update.

Newmark Property REIT has experienced a shift in substantial holdings with BWP Management Limited’s voting power increasing from 77.50% to 81.44% following an off-market takeover bid. This change occurred due to the acceptance of offers for Newmark Property REIT’s ordinary shares, where shareholders received 0.4 fully paid units in BWP for each share of NPR. Wesfarmers Investments Pty Ltd also increased its relevant interest in Newmark Property REIT through the same offer acceptance contracts.

For further insights into AU:NPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.