NewGenIVF Group Initiates $2 Million Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NewGenIvf Group ( (NIVF) ) has shared an update.

On November 10, 2025, NewGenIVF Group announced a share repurchase program authorizing the buyback of up to US$2 million of its Class A ordinary shares over the next 24 months. This move, representing over 50% of the company’s market capitalization, reflects management’s confidence in the company’s growth potential and belief that its stock is undervalued. The program aims to enhance shareholder returns and will be funded using existing cash reserves, with flexibility in execution depending on market conditions.

More about NewGenIvf Group

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity that capitalizes on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation, and reproductive health solutions. The company operates through three strategic business divisions: NewGenProperty, NewGenDigital, and NewGenSup, focusing on real estate, digital assets, and health products, respectively. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions, NewGenIVF Group leverages cutting-edge technology to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 889,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.41M

Learn more about NIVF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue