Newgen Software Releases Conference Call Recording for Q2 FY 2025-26

An update from Newgen Software Technologies Limited ( (IN:NEWGEN) ) is now available.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited has announced the availability of the audio recording from its conference call held on October 28, 2025, discussing the financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This release is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance with SEBI regulations, allowing stakeholders to access detailed insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited operates in the software industry, offering enterprise content management, business process management, and customer communication management solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative software solutions to streamline business processes and enhance customer engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 124,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 126.4B INR

