Newell Brands Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Strategic Wins

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Newell Brands Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Strategic Wins

Newell Brands Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Strategic Wins

Newell Brands Inc. ((NWL)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for Newell Brands Inc. presented a mixed sentiment, reflecting both significant operational improvements and ongoing challenges. The company showcased notable strides in gross margin and innovation, yet it continues to grapple with core sales decline, tariff impacts, and a sluggish growth environment. This narrative underscores a company in transition, with promising growth and efficiency gains, but also facing external pressures and economic uncertainties.

Improvement in Operating Margin

Newell Brands reported a slight increase in its normalized operating margin, which rose by 10 basis points to 10.7%. This improvement was driven by positive performances across all three business segments, marking a significant milestone as it is the first time since Q3 of 2022 that all segments have shown positive results.

Record Gross Margin

The company achieved a record normalized gross margin of 35.6%, an 80 basis point increase, representing the highest rate in four years. This marks the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement, highlighting Newell’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency.

Strong Innovation Pipeline

Newell Brands is banking on its robust innovation pipeline to drive future growth. Key initiatives include the refresh of the Yankee Candle brand and the introduction of new Sharpie and EXPO products, which are anticipated to significantly impact Q4 results.

Tariff-Related Business Wins

The company has capitalized on tariff-related advantages, securing incremental business in 13 out of 19 categories with domestic manufacturing capabilities. This strategic move is expected to bolster Newell’s competitive edge in the market.

Positive Core Sales Growth in Key Segments

Despite challenges, Newell’s international business delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of positive core sales growth. Additionally, the Writing and Home Fragrance segments also reported growth, showcasing resilience in key areas.

Core Sales Decline

However, Newell faced a 4.4% decline in core sales during the second quarter, slightly below the operating plan. This decline interrupted previous sequential progress and highlights ongoing challenges in the market.

Impact of Tariffs

Tariffs continue to pose a financial challenge, with an expected incremental cash tariff cost of approximately $155 million, impacting the company’s profitability in the coming years.

Challenges in Category Growth

The market growth has been subdued, with a low single-digit decline in the first half of 2025. This downturn is largely attributed to consumer pullback and retailer actions, affecting overall performance.

Higher Effective Tax Rate

Newell reported a normalized income tax provision of $24 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.2%, which is higher than the mid-teens rate initially projected.

Increased Net Leverage

The company’s net leverage ratio increased to 5.5x for the quarter, slightly above the previous year. However, Newell expects to reduce this ratio to about 4.5x by year-end.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Newell Brands anticipates a sequential improvement in core sales during the latter half of 2025, driven by distribution gains, innovation launches, and increased marketing investments. The company has updated its full-year guidance to reflect lower category growth but expects favorable foreign exchange impacts to offset this. Newell maintains its normalized operating margin outlook at 9% to 9.5% and highlights its strategic advantage from its North American manufacturing base amid global tariff-driven trade realignment.

In summary, Newell Brands Inc.’s earnings call painted a picture of a company navigating through a transitional phase. While operational improvements and strategic initiatives offer a promising outlook, external pressures and economic uncertainties remain significant hurdles. Investors will be keenly watching how Newell leverages its strengths to overcome these challenges in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement