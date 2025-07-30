NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Promising Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Trial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from NewAmsterdam Pharma Company ( (NAMS) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, NewAmsterdam Pharma announced promising results from its Phase 3 BROADWAY clinical trial, which evaluated the effects of obicetrapib on Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers. The trial showed that obicetrapib significantly reduced levels of plasma p-tau217, a key biomarker of Alzheimer’s pathology, especially in ApoE4 carriers, a group at heightened risk for the disease. These findings suggest that obicetrapib could offer a novel approach to Alzheimer’s prevention while also providing cardiovascular benefits, positioning the company as a potential leader in addressing both neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases.

The most recent analyst rating on (NAMS) stock is a Hold with a $23.60 price target.

Spark’s Take on NAMS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NAMS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects the strong technical and corporate event outlook, suggesting significant future potential. However, the company’s current lack of profitability and overbought technical indicators temper the overall optimism.

More about NewAmsterdam Pharma Company

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), particularly for those for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated.

Average Trading Volume: 852,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.63B

