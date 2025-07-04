New World Resources Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New World Resources Limited ( (AU:NWC) ) has shared an announcement.

New World Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities. The change involves an increase in their voting power from 6.85% to 7.97%, reflecting a significant shift in the company’s shareholding structure. This adjustment could impact the company’s strategic decisions and influence its market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholders and future operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWC) stock is a Buy with a A$0.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New World Resources Limited stock, see the AU:NWC Stock Forecast page.

More about New World Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 26,376,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$225.1M

See more data about NWC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

