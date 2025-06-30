New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. AGM Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. ( (HK:0472) ) is now available.

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. announced that all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025, were passed by shareholders. The meeting saw the re-election of directors and the approval of financial statements, with no opposition or abstentions reported. The resignation of Mr. Ma Chenshan rendered one resolution inapplicable, which was not put forward for a vote.

More about New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd.

New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd. operates in the entertainment and cultural industry, focusing on providing cultural and entertainment services. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 62.50%

Average Trading Volume: 235,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$625.5M

