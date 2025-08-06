New Ray Medicine Sells Jiangxi Rimag Shares in Strategic Move

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd. ( (HK:6108) ) has shared an update.

New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd. announced the disposal of 801,000 Jiangxi Rimag shares on the open market, generating approximately HK$12.8 million. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflects the company’s strategic decision to divest its stake acquired as a cornerstone investor in Jiangxi Rimag, a medical imaging services provider in the PRC. The disposal may impact the company’s financial position and market strategy, while also influencing stakeholders’ perceptions of its investment decisions.

New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd. is primarily engaged in the distribution and trading of pharmaceutical products and the provision of marketing and promotion services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Average Trading Volume: 355,248

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$66.87M

