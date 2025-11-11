New Provenance Everlasting Holdings to Announce Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited ( (HK:2326) ) has provided an update.

New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving and publishing the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, which could provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance.

More about New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 7,990,338

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$231.9M

