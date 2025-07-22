New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited ( (HK:2326) ) has issued an update.

New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on August 27, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval to authorize its directors to allot and issue shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about New Provenance Everlasting Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,836,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$210.8M

See more insights into 2326 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue