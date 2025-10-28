New Murchison Gold Transitions to Gold Production at Crown Prince

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ora Gold ( (AU:NMG) ) has shared an announcement.

New Murchison Gold Limited has commenced gold production at the Crown Prince Gold Mine, marking a significant transition from exploration to production. The company has successfully ramped up operations, achieving a mining rate of 40,000 tonnes per month and producing 3,231 ounces of recoverable gold in its first month. The completion of a $15 million capital raising and inclusion in the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index reflect NMG’s strengthened market position. Ongoing exploration has revealed promising high-grade mineralization, supporting potential underground mining at Crown Prince and further regional opportunities.

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG) operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on exploration and production. The company’s primary project is the Crown Prince Gold Project, and it is involved in regional exploration across the Abbotts Belt in Western Australia. NMG has recently transitioned from a developer to a producer, marking its entry into gold production.

YTD Price Performance: 154.55%

Average Trading Volume: 29,474,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$302.3M

