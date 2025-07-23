New Murchison Gold Transitions to Gold Mining with Crown Prince Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ora Gold ( (AU:NMG) ) has shared an announcement.

New Murchison Gold Limited has received key approvals and made a significant development decision to proceed with the Crown Prince Project, marking its transition from an explorer to a gold miner. The company has executed major contracts and commenced mining activities, with the first blast completed on June 30, 2025. The company is on track for first ore sales to Westgold’s Bluebird Mill in September 2025, supported by a recent capital raise of $12 million. The project is expected to ramp up production, with promising exploration results indicating potential for further development beyond the current open pit plans.

More about Ora Gold

New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX:NMG) is a Western Australian company focused on gold exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in the development of the Crown Prince Project, part of the Garden Gully tenure package, with a market focus on transitioning from exploration to gold mining.

YTD Price Performance: 54.55%

Average Trading Volume: 15,441,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$175.5M

For detailed information about NMG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue