New Murchison Gold Limited Announces Quotation of 2 Million Securities

The latest update is out from Ora Gold ( (AU:NMG) ).

New Murchison Gold Limited, operating under the ASX issuer code NMG, has announced the quotation of 2,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 28, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Ora Gold

YTD Price Performance: 154.55%

Average Trading Volume: 30,066,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$302.3M

