New Murchison Gold Limited Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ora Gold ( (AU:NMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

New Murchison Gold Limited, a company involved in the gold industry, has announced a general meeting for its shareholders to be held on August 15, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will address the ratification of shares issued during a March placement, with specific voting exclusions applied to participants of the placement. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it involves key resolutions that could impact the company’s share structure and governance.

More about Ora Gold

YTD Price Performance: 63.64%

Average Trading Volume: 16,248,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$185.8M

Find detailed analytics on NMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue