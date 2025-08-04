New Hope Corporation Limited Issues Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from New Hope Corporation Limited ( (AU:NHC) ).

New Hope Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 9,056 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and are not listed on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize and retain key personnel.

More about New Hope Corporation Limited

New Hope Corporation Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on coal mining and energy production. The company is known for its involvement in the extraction and sale of coal, primarily serving markets in Australia and Asia.

YTD Price Performance: -11.63%

Average Trading Volume: 2,236,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.52B

