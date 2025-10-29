New Frontier Minerals Announces AGM Details for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Castillo Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NFM) ) has shared an announcement.

New Frontier Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 28, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The company has provided details on how shareholders can receive the Notice of Meeting and submit proxy votes. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders and ensure transparency in its operations.

New Frontier Minerals Limited is an Australian-based exploration company focused on developing multi-commodity assets with potential for economic mining operations. The company is advancing exploration activities at the Harts Range Niobium, Uranium, and Heavy Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory and the NWQ Copper Project in Queensland. New Frontier Minerals is listed on the LSE and ASX under the ticker ‘NFM’.

