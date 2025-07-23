New Focus Auto Tech Secures Factoring Contract with Tianjin Zhongcai

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from New Focus Auto Tech Holdings ( (HK:0360) ).

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited has announced the successful conclusion of a factoring contract with Tianjin Zhongcai Commercial Factoring Co., Ltd. This agreement, involving New Focus Lighting & Power (Shanghai) and supported by guarantees from its subsidiaries, aims to enhance the company’s financial operations and stability. The contract aligns with previously disclosed terms and is expected to strengthen the company’s financial positioning and operational capabilities.

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the automotive industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing automotive lighting and power technology solutions.

