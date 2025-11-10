New Earth Resources Corp. Completes Stock Split to Enhance Share Liquidity

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oberon Uranium Corp. ( (TSE:EATH) ) has issued an update.

New Earth Resources Corp. has successfully completed a stock split, doubling its issued and outstanding Class A common shares to 18,505,000. This move adjusts the number and exercise price of the company’s stock options, warrants, and other convertible securities, potentially enhancing liquidity and accessibility for investors.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EATH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EATH is a Underperform.

Oberon Uranium Corp.’s stock score is low due to significant financial challenges, including no revenue generation and continuous losses, which threaten long-term sustainability. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation looks unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. While the balance sheet is strong in terms of equity and low leverage, these are overshadowed by the absence of income.

More about Oberon Uranium Corp.

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lucky Boy Uranium Property in Arizona, USA, with additional uranium claims in Saskatchewan, Canada, and an option for rare earth elements exploration in Quebec, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 31,114

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.98M

