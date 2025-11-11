New Concepts Holdings Partners with JD Technology for Smart Waste Solutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from New Concepts Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2221) ) is now available.

New Concepts Holdings Limited has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with JD Technology to develop and promote smart kitchen waste treatment equipment. This collaboration aims to leverage JD Technology’s expertise in information technology and financial support to enhance market penetration and optimize the efficiency of organic waste processing, thereby expanding the company’s environmental protection business.

More about New Concepts Holdings Ltd

New Concepts Holdings Limited is engaged in foundation works, civil engineering contractual services, and general building works in Hong Kong. The company also focuses on environmental protection projects, including kitchen waste treatment, development and management of environmental protection industrial parks, and new energy materials in the PRC and Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 482,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$257.5M

