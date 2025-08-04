New Concepts Holdings Announces Urban Biomass Project in PRC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

New Concepts Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2221) ) has shared an announcement.

New Concepts Holdings Limited has announced a discloseable transaction agreement for the development of an urban biomass biorefining and carbon sequestration project in the PRC. The Haimen Economic and Technological Development Zone will provide essential infrastructure and support, including land requisition and municipal service connections, to facilitate the project’s construction. The investment amount is estimated at USD 3.60 million, with favorable land acquisition terms reflecting local government support. The company will retain all revenues from the project, with no profit-sharing with the development zone, and has guaranteed the production level to ensure economic returns and local fiscal contributions.

More about New Concepts Holdings Ltd

New Concepts Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development of urban biomass biorefining and carbon sequestration projects in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Average Trading Volume: 10,072,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$125.3M

