New Concepts Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

New Concepts Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2221) ) has shared an announcement.

New Concepts Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of audited accounts, re-election of directors, and authorization of directors’ remuneration. The meeting will also address resolutions to empower directors to manage share allotments and other related financial activities, potentially impacting the company’s operational flexibility and shareholder value.

More about New Concepts Holdings Ltd

New Concepts Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates within the industry of financial services, focusing on managing and investing in various financial instruments and securities.

Average Trading Volume: 8,570,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$106M

