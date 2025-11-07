New Century Logistics Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective November 14, 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd. ( (NCEW) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited announced its plan to implement a 1-for-8 reverse stock split effective November 14, 2025, pending Nasdaq Operations notice requirements. This move, approved by the Board of Directors on October 3, 2025, will see the company’s authorized shares reduced from 100,000,000 to 12,500,000. The reverse stock split will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest, except for adjustments due to fractional shares, which will be rounded up. This strategic decision aims to enhance the company’s stock market positioning and streamline its share structure.

More about New Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd.

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited is an international freight forwarding company and logistics service provider. It caters to direct shippers and other freight forwarders, assisting in importing and exporting goods. The company offers services such as cargo space sales, cargo pick-up, air cargo security screening, palletization, shipping documentation preparation, customs clearance, and cargo handling at ports. Its freight forwarding services primarily generate revenue from air freight export shipments to regions including North America, Europe, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 202,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.21M

