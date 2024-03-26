Nevada King Optimizes Gold & Silver Recovery

Nevada King Gold Corp (TSE:NKG) has released an update.

Nevada King Gold Corp. is optimistic about the future of gold and silver mining at the Atlanta Gold Mine Project after Phase I metallurgical testing confirmed the effectiveness of conventional Nevada oxide processing methods. These methods are suitable for the various mineralized rocks at the site, including silicified breccias and volcanics, with high recovery rates for both gold and silver. The company anticipates lower operational costs and improved economic extraction potential with the use of High-Pressure Grinding Roll crushing and heap leaching technologies.

