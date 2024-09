Neurotech International Ltd. (AU:NTI) has released an update.

Neurotech International Ltd has announced the issuance of 50 million new performance rights on September 17, 2024, under the code NTIPERR2. These securities are unquoted and are part of a transaction previously disclosed in an Appendix 3B, indicating a strategic move to incentivize performance without immediate plans for public trading.

