NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Advances Therapeutics for Crohn’s Disease and Neuroprotection

Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (AU:NSB) ) has provided an announcement.

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were determined by a poll. The company is advancing its proprietary StemSmart technology to target fistulising Crohn’s disease, aiming for Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate safety and efficacy. This initiative supports NSB’s strategy to obtain regulatory approval for its MSC therapy in Australia and internationally. Additionally, NSB’s EmtinB™ compound, which promotes neuroprotection and neuroregeneration, has shown promising preclinical results, demonstrating safety and specificity for its target receptor.

More about Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immune-mediated inflammatory disorders. The company aims to address significant unmet clinical needs by modulating pathological immune responses in chronic and degenerative conditions, particularly where current treatments lack efficacy or durability. NSB employs advanced preclinical and translational strategies to develop first-in-class or best-in-class biologics.

Average Trading Volume: 335,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$46.56M

