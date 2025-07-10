Neurocrine Biosciences Completes Phase 3 Study on Valbenazine for Schizophrenia

Neurocrine Biosciences ((NBIX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Neurocrine Biosciences recently completed a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Valbenazine as Adjunctive Treatment in Subjects With Schizophrenia.’ The study aimed to assess the effectiveness of valbenazine as an additional treatment for individuals with schizophrenia who do not respond adequately to antipsychotic medications.

The intervention tested was valbenazine, a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, administered orally once daily. It was compared against a placebo to determine its efficacy and safety as an adjunctive treatment.

This interventional study was randomized with a parallel assignment model and employed quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose was treatment-focused, involving approximately 400 participants over a 16-week period.

The study began on November 29, 2021, and was completed with its last update submitted on July 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the availability of updated data for analysis.

The completion of this study could influence Neurocrine Biosciences’ stock performance positively by demonstrating the potential of valbenazine in addressing unmet needs in schizophrenia treatment. This development might also affect investor sentiment, especially in comparison to competitors in the schizophrenia treatment market.

The study is now completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

