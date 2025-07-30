Neurocrine Biosciences Advances Schizophrenia Treatment with New Phase 3 Study

Neurocrine Biosciences ((NBIX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Neurocrine Biosciences is currently recruiting participants for a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of NBI-1117568 in Adults With Schizophrenia Who Warrant Inpatient Hospitalization.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of NBI-1117568 in improving behavioral and psychological symptoms in adults with schizophrenia, a significant step in addressing this challenging mental health condition.

The study is testing an experimental drug, NBI-1117568, which is administered orally once daily for five weeks. The drug is being compared to a placebo to assess its effectiveness and safety in treating schizophrenia symptoms.

This Phase 3 study follows a randomized, parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of who receives the drug or placebo. The primary goal is treatment-focused, aiming to provide new insights into schizophrenia management.

The study began on May 8, 2025, with the last update submitted on July 29, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and ensure transparency in its development stages.

For investors, this study represents a potential breakthrough in schizophrenia treatment, which could positively influence Neurocrine Biosciences’ stock performance. The successful development of NBI-1117568 could position the company favorably against competitors in the psychiatric drug market.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

