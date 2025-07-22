Neuren Pharmaceuticals to Quote 1.5 Million New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited ( (AU:NEU) ) just unveiled an update.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 1,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially increase its market presence, providing more liquidity and opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders. The company is known for its work on treatments targeting conditions such as Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

Average Trading Volume: 544,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.94B

