Neuren Pharmaceuticals Director’s Share Conversion

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited ( (AU:NEU) ) has shared an announcement.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, involving Jonathan Pilcher, who converted 1,500,000 unquoted loan-funded shares into ordinary shares. This transaction, valued at $2,760,000, reflects a strategic financial decision that could impact the company’s stock structure and potentially influence investor perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NEU) stock is a Buy with a A$29.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited stock, see the AU:NEU Stock Forecast page.

More about Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is known for its work on innovative treatments aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in these specialized areas.

Average Trading Volume: 544,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.94B

