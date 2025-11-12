NeurAxis, Inc. Reports Increased Sales Amidst Ongoing Losses

NeurAxis, Inc. ( (NRXS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NeurAxis, Inc. presented to its investors.

NeurAxis, Inc., a Delaware-based company, specializes in the development and sale of medical neuromodulation devices, with a focus on innovative solutions for pain management and neurological disorders. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, NeurAxis, Inc. highlighted a notable increase in net sales, reaching $811,414, compared to $666,625 in the same period last year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $2,122,796 for the quarter, reflecting ongoing challenges in managing operational costs and achieving profitability. Key financial metrics revealed an operating loss of $2,100,085, with significant expenditures in selling, research, and administrative expenses. The company’s cash position improved, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $4,377,109, supported by successful financing activities that included proceeds from the issuance of common shares. Looking ahead, NeurAxis, Inc. remains focused on expanding its market presence and securing insurance coverage for its products, which is crucial for driving future revenue growth and achieving financial stability.

