Neuralbase AI Secures $2M Financing Agreement

Neuralbase AI ( (NBBI) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 18, 2025, Neuralbase AI Ltd. entered into a Binding Memorandum of Understanding with Fifth Wall Building Contracting LLC, a UAE-based infrastructure and construction company, to secure up to USD 2,000,000 in financing. The financing will support Neuralbase AI’s product development, hiring, and go-to-market operations, with repayment starting in January 2026 at 8% of the company’s gross monthly revenue, capped at 1.5 times the disbursed amount.

More about Neuralbase AI

Average Trading Volume: 124,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $119M

